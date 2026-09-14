Russia’s current account surplus up to $33.9 bln in January-July — Central Bank

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. Russia’s current account surplus rose to $33.9 bln in January-July 2026 from $21.5 bln in the same period of 2025, according to the Central Bank’s preliminary estimates.

Current account surplus in July 2026 amounted to $1.7 bln, compared to $1 bln in July 2025. "The month-on-month increase was driven by the growth of exports of goods outpacing that of imports," the regulator said.

Deficit of balance of services grew by $2.3 bln compared to January-July 2025 to $27.9 bln, primarily due to an increase in imports driven by tourism services. Service exports went up due to the value of transport services provided to non-residents and increased spending by foreign nationals during visits to Russia, the Bank of Russia explained.

Surplus of foreign trade balance reached $79 bln compared to $66 bln in January-July 2025 due to an increase in exports related to growth of prices on global commodity markets, the regulator noted.