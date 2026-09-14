Russia to showcase nearly 500 defense industry products at South Africa exhibition

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. Russian defense industry enterprises will present nearly 500 pieces of equipment - including 30 specific military-grade products - at an exhibition in South Africa, Russia's Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC) has said.

"Enterprises of Russia's defense-industrial complex will participate in the Africa Aerospace and Defense Expo in Pretoria, South Africa September 16-20, 2026. A total of 494 items are planned for the Russian exposition, including 30 samples of military-grade products," the news release read.

Participants in the unified Russian exposition include Rosoboronexport, NPO Bazalt, the Kalashnikov Concern (specifically the Rybinsk Shipyard), and others; delegations will also be sent by Rostec and JSC OPK. Visitors will be able to view models, mock-ups, and other items related to unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and counter-UAV systems (such as the Orlan-10E and Orlan-30), small arms, and various types of aircraft missiles - including the S-8DFM, S-8KOM, and S-8BM unguided rockets, the RVV-MD and RVV-BD air-to-air guided missiles, precision-guided aerial bombs, and other hardware.

The Russian delegation is also expected to hold meetings with foreign partners to discuss a wide range of issues regarding bilateral military-technical cooperation.