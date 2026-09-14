Italy’s deputy PM says Rome could play role in Ukraine peace process

MILAN, September 14. /TASS/. Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini believes that the Italian government can help settle the Ukrainian conflict.

"Italy may play a role, and I don’t rule anything out in the coming months," he said in an interview with TASS and Vesti. "But it’s hard to imagine those leaders who use the word ‘war’ more often than ‘peace’ at the negotiating table and as a third party."

He said that the Italian government has always tried to be more cautious and restrained than other European capitals. Salvini also noted the absolute lack of a role for the EU in resolving the situation in Ukraine.

However, Salvini is convinced that Russia and Ukraine must find a solution for the medium and long term.

"But we must facilitate this process. I read about the mediation of [US President Donald] Trump, [Chinese President] Xi Jinping, and India. The more parties involved in seeking ways to resolve the situation, the better. But who, when, and at what dividing line the conflict will end must be decided by the leaders of the countries involved," Salvini added.

As secretary of the League party, which is part of the ruling coalition, he held an informal meeting with Italian entrepreneurs who continue to do business with Russia.