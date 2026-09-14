US ramps up advanced weapons production, Trump says

WASHINGTON, September 14. /TASS/. President Donald Trump said that the United States had recently increased production of Tomahawk cruise missiles, THAAD missile defense systems and Patriot air defense systems.

"I’ve just received a Report that the United States is producing more Exquisite and Elite Weapons than at any time in our History. They are being delivered on a daily basis to our Forces in the Middle East, and beyond," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"A primary focus of this production has been Patriots, THAAD Systems, Tomahawks, and other Standard Missile Systems, of which we already have large numbers in stock," he added.