Brazil and Russia ready to assist in organizing direct flights — ambassador

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. Brazil and Russia are ready to facilitate the organization of direct flights between the countries at the governmental level, Brazilian ambassador to Moscow Sergio Rodrigues dos Santos told TASS.

"Regarding the understanding of the need for such flights and the willingness to facilitate their organization, both governments have a very positive attitude. What is missing is a private airline that would say it is ready to start working out the technical and organizational aspects of launching such flights," the ambassador noted.

He said that establishing direct air service between the two countries "would bring many positive benefits to the interaction between the two nations. Such flights would help boost the mutual tourist flow, increase the frequency of flights among businesspeople, and also promote more active ties in the areas of culture, academic exchange, and the arrival of popular artists."

Dos Santos said that the governments of both countries need to negotiate with airlines regarding the economic feasibility of the flights. "Businesspeople must be sure that their operational activities will pay off," he continued. "Together with the business community, we will need to address issues related to the regulatory and legal framework for ensuring the operational activities of airlines, the economic feasibility of such flights, and the technical aspects of the issue -- we need aircraft that can fly between the countries without layovers.".