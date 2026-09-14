Approval numbers for Germany's AfD party hit record high — survey

BERLIN, September 14. /TASS/. The approval rating of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) has reached 30% for the first time, 10 percentage points (pp) higher than that of the conservative bloc of the Christian Democratic and Christian Social Union (CDU/CSU), according to Die Welt.

The survey, held by market and social research company GMS, showed that only 20% of respondents are ready to vote for the CDU/CSU. The conservatives lost 3 pp compared to a similar survey conducted in mid-July.

The AfD’s rating, by contrast, has risen by two percentage points.

The Greens are third with 14% (up one percentage point).

11% of respondents could vote for the Social Democratic Party of Germany and the Left Party each.

The other parties would not clear the 5% threshold.

The survey, which was conducted from September 9-14, polled 1,009 people.