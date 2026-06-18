Russia comes under one of largest Ukrainian drone attack overnight, calculations show

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. Last night’s attack on Russian regions with Ukrainian drones was one of the most massive this year, as 555 enemy unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) were shot down and intercepted, calculations by TASS show.

An even larger Ukrainian drone attack this year was recorded in Russia on May 17, when air defenses downed and intercepted 556 UAVs.

The previous major attack in June was repelled on June 6, as 376 Ukrainian drones were shot down and intercepted, according to the Russian Defense Ministry. Prior to that, on June 3, Russian air defenses downed 354 Ukrainian drones. On June 11, 330 drones were shot down and intercepted, and a day earlier, as many as 326.