Rusal moves to build bauxite-alumina complex in Indonesia — company

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. Russian aluminum giant Rusal is planning to build a bauxite-alumina complex in Indonesia as part of its regional expansion strategy, the company told TASS.

"Rusal is developing a project to build a bauxite-alumina complex in Indonesia. For the company, this Indonesian venture represents a continuation of its diversification strategy in the Pacific region," Rusal said.

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto confirmed the partnership with the Russian aluminum producer during his speech at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF-2026).

"We are working with Rusal, a major corporation. Rusal has entered Indonesia with serious intent. They are currently building the relevant facilities in cooperation with Indonesian companies," he said.

In late July, Russia's Ambassador to Indonesia Sergey Tolchenov noted in an interview with TASS that the two nations are achieving strong results in aluminum cooperation, with Rusal ramping up shipments of finished products to the Indonesian market.

Back in 2014, Rusal and Indonesia's PT Arbaya Energi signed a memorandum of intent to mine bauxite and produce alumina in the country.

Rusal is the world's largest aluminum producer outside China and the sole producer of primary aluminum in Russia. Rusal's majority shareholder, with a 56.88% stake, is En+ Group, founded by Oleg Deripaska. SUAL Partners holds a 25.52% stake, while the free float stands at 17.6%.