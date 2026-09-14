Dommaraju, Sindarov to play for World Chess crown next month in Geneva

GENEVA, September 14. /TASS/. The world’s governing body of chess, World Chess (FIDE), announced on Monday that reigning world champion and Grandmaster Gukesh Dommaraju from India will play against Javokhir Sindarov of Uzbekistan late next month in Geneva for this year's world chess crown.

"FIDE is pleased to announce the regulations for the FIDE World Championship Match 2026, confirming the venue, format, schedule, and prize distribution for the meeting between reigning World Champion Grandmaster Gukesh D and his challenger, Grandmaster Javokhir Sindarov," according to the FIDE’s statement.

"The match will be held at the Foundation Martin Bodmer in Geneva, Switzerland, from November 22 to December 12, 2026, bringing a World Championship match back to Switzerland for the first time since Brissago in 2004," the statement reads.

According to the chess federation’s press office, the upcoming match should be the youngest contest for the world’s chess crown as both contenders are aged at 20.

"Gukesh and Sindarov will both be 20 when the match begins, making this the youngest World Championship contest in history," according to FIDE.

"For Gukesh, Geneva will mark the first defense of the title he won in Singapore in 2024. Sindarov arrives as the winner of both the 2025 FIDE World Cup and the 2026 FIDE Candidates Tournament.," the statement from the world’s governing chess body added.