Russia’s Khachanov skyrockets in ATP Rankings on heels of US Open performance

LONDON, September 14. /TASS/. Russian tennis player Karen Khachanov shot up 24 spots in the in the newly-released ATP (Association of Tennis Professionals) Rankings list that was published earlier on Monday.

The Russian, who is playing under a neutral status at international tournaments, now sits at 26th spot in the ATP Rankings with 1,280 points, 24 spots higher than last week.

Playing last week at this year’s concluding Grand Slam series tournament, the 2026 US Open, Khachanov reached the semifinals stage, where he fell to the tournament’s eventual champion, Alexander Zverev of Germany.

This week’s ATP Top-10 is as follows: 1st Jannik Sinner (Italy, 11,500 points); 2nd Alexander Zverev (Germany, 9,690 points); 3rd Carlos Alcaraz (Spain, 5,560 points); 4th Ben Shelton (the United States, 4,680 points); 5th Felix Auger-Aliassime (Canada, 3,890 points); 6th Daniil Medvedev (a Russian neutral-status tennis player, 3,770); 7th Flavio Cobolli (Italy, 3,720 points); 8th Frances Tiafoe (the United States, 3,380 points); 9th Alex de Minaur (Australia, 3,300 points) and 10th Taylor Fritz (the United States, 3,175 points).

Khachanov, 30, is a seven-time ATP champion, and prior to reacing the semis at the 2026 US open last week his best performances in the Grand Slam series were semifinals berths at the 2022 US Open and the 2023 Australian Open. The Russian player also took home the silver medal in men’s singles at the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo. He also won the 2021 Davis Cup as part of the Russian national team.

The 2026 US Open was played on outdoor hard courts at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York between August 30 and September 13. The tournament awarded a record $108 million in prize money. Elena Rybakina from Kazakgstan and Germany’s Alexander Zverev are the tournament’s new champions in women’s and men’s singles respectively.

Players from Russia and Belarus are participating in international tournaments under a neutral status and the 2026 US Open is no exception.

Russian players’ neutral status at tennis tournaments

On February 28, 2022, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international tournaments, citing Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine as the reason.

Following the IOC's recommendations in late February 2022, the majority of global sports federations decided to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments.

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) ruled on March 1, 2022 to suspend the membership of the Russian and Belarusian national tennis federations while also canceling all previously scheduled tennis tournaments in the two countries.

On March 14, 2022, the ITF also confirmed its prohibition on the Russian and Belarusian national tennis teams from taking part in the 2022 Davis Cup and 2022 Billie Jean King Cup.