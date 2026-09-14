Ukrainian PM reports government seriously low on funds

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. Ukraine’s Prime Minister Sergey Koretsky says the Ukrainian government is running out of money.

"The situation with public finances is close to critical. Once again, I urge all deputies to adopt bills as soon as possible, on which the receipt of international financial assistance depends," he wrote on Telegram.

According to Koretsky, the government will officially send to all deputies and relevant committees a schedule with clear deadlines for each necessary vote.

"If these deadlines are not met, Ukraine risks losing a significant portion of the $29.5 billion allocated international funding," he said without specifying the potential loss.

He noted that during today’s meeting between the ambassadors from the G7 countries and EU member states and ministers, deputies, and heads of committees, the need for the parliament and the government to work in sync to ensure international financial support was discussed.

"For its part, the government guarantees full compliance with its part of the obligations -- these are 42 decisions," Koretsky said.

He added that the November 1 deadline for the work was moved to October 15.