{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Russian President Vladimir Putin's biography

Russia's President Vladimir Putin turns 69 on October 7, 2021
© Sergey Bobylev/TASS

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. Russia's President Vladimir Putin turns 69 on October 7, 2021.

Background, education, academic degree

Vladimir Putin was born in Leningrad (since September 1991 St. Petersburg) on October 7, 1952.

In 1975, Putin graduated from the Department of Law (International Law Branch) of the Leningrad State University. Underwent a retraining course of KGB operatives in Leningrad (1976) and in Moscow (1979) at the Dzerzhinsky Higher School of the KGB of the USSR. In 1985, graduated from the Andropov Institute of the KGB of the USSR (currently the Academy of the Russian foreign intelligence service SVR).

Academic degree - Candidate of Sciences (Law).

In 1997, defended a dissertation entitled Strategic Planning of the Mineral and Resources Base Reproduction in the Context of Emerging Free Market Economy Relations (St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region) at the St. Petersburg Mining Institute.

Careers at the Soviet Union's KGB, St. Petersburg Mayor's Office

Upon graduation from the Leningrad State University was assigned to a position in the KGB of the USSR. His first job was in the secretariat and then in the counter-intelligence unit of the KGB Office for Leningrad and the Leningrad Region. After a course of studies in Moscow was transferred to Department N. 1 (foreign intelligence) of the KGB Office for Leningrad and the Leningrad Region.

In 1985, was given an assignment at the KGB office in the German Democratic Republic. Worked in Dresden up to 1990. Held positions of a senior operative, assistant and senior assistant to the chief of a section. Returned to the Soviet Union in January 1990.

Starting from February 1990 worked as a foreign affairs assistant to the Leningrad State University’s rector and then, as an adviser to Leningrad’s Mayor Anatoly Sobchak.

In June 1991, Putin was appointed to chair the foreign relations committee of St. Petersburg Mayor’s Office.

In August 1991, together with other officials of the mayor’s office came out against the State Committee on the State of Emergency. On August 20, 1991, the next day after the introduction of the state of emergency resigned from the state security service.

In 1992, took the position of St. Petersburg’s deputy mayor while retaining the post of the foreign relations committee chief. In March 1994, when Sobchak took over as the head of the city’s administration, Putin was appointed his first deputy. Later, when the posts of the head of the city administration and mayor were merged, Putin’s position was renamed to deputy mayor, chairman of the city’s foreign relations committee.

Civil service in Moscow

After Sobchak lost the mayoral election in St. Petersburg in June 1996 Putin quit his post. In August 1996, he was transferred to a position at the Russian presidential property directorate in the capacity of its deputy chief (his immediate superior in that capacity was Pavel Borodin). Supervised the directorate’s department of law and foreign property-related matters. Moved to Moscow together with his family.

Starting from March 1997 - deputy chief of the presidential staff, chief of the presidential Main Control Directorate.

In May-July 1998 - first deputy chief of the presidential staff (in 1996-1997 the presidential staff was led by Anatoly Chubais and in 1997-1998 by Valentin Yumashev).

July 1998 - August 1999 - director of the Federal Security Service (FSB). Putin’s predecessor in that capacity was Nikolai Kovalyov. Simultaneously, from March to August 1999 - the Russian Security Council’s secretary.

Top posts

On August 9, 1999, President Boris Yeltsin said in a televised address he had made a decision to dismiss the Sergey Stepashin-led government and asked the State Duma to endorse Vladimir Putin as Russia’s new prime minister. Yeltsin said he saw Putin as his successor and hoped that he would manage to "consolidate society". On the same day, Putin was appointed first deputy chairman of the Russian government and at the same time as acting head of the Cabinet of Ministers.

On August 16, 1999, the State Duma approved Putin’s appointment as prime minister (he received the support of 233 legislators of the 439 who participated in the voting, with 17 abstentions).

On December 31, 1999, President Boris Yeltsin declared his resignation thus placing presidential duties in Putin’s hands.

On March 26, 2000, Russia saw an early presidential election with eleven candidates taking part. Putin emerged the winner to have collected 52.94% of the votes in the first round. Communist candidate Gennady Zyuganov was second with 29.21%. The inauguration of the newly-elected president took place on May 7, 2000.

On March 14, 2004 Putin was elected for a second term to have received 71.31% in the first round (Communist candidate Nikolai Kharitonov was the runner-up with 13.69%). The inauguration followed on May 7, 2004.

From May 8, 2008 to May 7, 2012, Putin was Russia’s prime minister (his appointment was supported by 392 legislators of the 448). His predecessor was Viktor Zubkov.

In 2008-2012 Putin led the national party United Russia (without being the party’s member).

On September 24, 2011, the then President Dmitry Medvedev asked the 12th national congress of the United Russia party to nominate Putin for Russia’s president again.

In the March 4, 2012 election Putin was elected president by a 63.6% majority vote in the first round. Communist Gennady Zyuganov was second with 17.18%. Putin took office on May 7, 2012. Starting from 2012 the presidential term of office was extended to six years under an amendment to the Constitution introduced on December 30, 2008.

Since June 12, 2013 Putin has been the leader of the non-governmental movement All-Russia People’s Front.

On March 18, 2018 Putin was re-elected as Russia's president by a 76.69% majority vote. The runner-up, Pavel Grudinin, of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation, received 11.77% . On May 7, 2018 Putin took office for a term of six years.

Positions in various bodies of power

Commander-in-chief of Russia’s Armed Forces and chairman of the State Council, Security Council, Military-Industrial Commission and other advisory bodies under the presidential office.

Chairman of the board of trustees of the Russian Geographic Society (since 2010) and the Lomonosov Moscow State University (since 2013), and of the supervisory board of the non-profit organization Russia - Land of Opportunity (since 2019).

Income

Income declared in 2020 - 9.995 million rubles.

Military rank, decorations, books and films

Colonel, retired.

Holder of nearly 20 Russian and foreign decorations and awards.

Honorary doctor of a number of Russian and foreign academies and universities.

In 2007, Time magazine named Putin Person of the Year.

In 2013, 2014, 2015, and 2016 Putin featured on top of the Forbes list of most powerful persons.

In 1999, in cooperation with Vasily Shestakov and Aleksey Levitsky co-authored a book titled Learning Judo with Vladimir Putin.

In 2017, the US cable TV channel Showtime aired Oliver Stone’s documentary The Putin Interview, based on more than two dozen rendezvous with the Russian president filmed over a period of two years.

Command of foreign languages - German and English.

Sports achievements

Hobbies: Alpine skiing, ice hockey, fishing.

Holder of the master of sports title in judo and sambo wrestling. Champion of Leningrad in sambo (1973) and judo (1976). In 2006, was nominated honorary president of the European Judo Union. In 2010, was awarded honorary certificate of Doctor in Judo of South Korea’s Yongin University.

Black belt in karate. In November 2014, the international organization Kyokushin-kan karate-do awarded to Putin eighth Kyokushin-kan dan.

In 2013, obtained honorary ninth dan in Korea’s martial art taekwondo.

Biden government pragmatic when it comes to strategic stability — Russian Foreign Ministry
Russia and the United States were able to come to important and constructive decisions - the START-3 treaty was extended for another five years, Director of the Department for Nonproliferation and Arms Control of the Russian Foreign Ministry Vladimir Yermakov said
Read more
Putin backs idea to increase gas supply on market via St. Petersburg Stock Exchange
According to Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, this may become one of the factors that will cool the situation on the market
Read more
Five EU countries call for investigation into record-high gas prices
The five countries also urged to lay down common gas purchase rules to mitigate dramatic gas price surges
Read more
Kiev confirms terminating gas transit to Hungary and losing imports from this country
Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine stated that the transit of gas to Hungary had been terminated at 07:00 on Friday
Read more
Press review: What Putin, Erdogan debated in Sochi and China needs more power from Russia
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, September 30th
Read more
Senior legislator confident that Russia will retaliate to NATO’s expulsion of diplomats
Chairman of the State Duma international affairs committee Leonid Slutsky pointed out that the expulsion of employees of the Russian diplomatic mission would in no way help to build up a dialogue
Read more
Submarine Severodvinsk carries out underwater launch of Tsirkon missile
On Monday morning, the Defense Ministry said that The Severodvinsk had successfully fired a Tsirkon hypersonic missile from a surface position
Read more
Russian diplomat points to Biden’s anti-corruption goals in wake of Pandora Papers leak
The ICIJ investigation named the US as the largest tax haven, Zakharova said
Read more
Nord Stream 2 operator starts gas filling of first string
Pre-commissioning steps for the second string are ongoing, the pipeline operator said
Read more
Gamaleya Center modifying ways of evaluating Sputnik V for EMA certification, says expert
The developers of Sputnik V are currently working on replacing those in vitro methods conducted on animals, Valentina Kosenko noted
Read more
US claims over Navalny case ‘unfounded’ — Russian embassy
The Russian Embassy in the United States reiterated Russia’s commitment to its obligations under the Chemical Weapons Convention
Read more
Kremlin says only ‘amateurs’ able to find fault with Russia over EU gas price hikes
Dmitry Peskov noted that the causes of the crisis were a number of overlapping factors, and that includes current economic developments
Read more
Troops of Russian Southern Military District to conduct drills in Abkhazia, Armenia
The exercise will be conducted as part of the final check for the 2021 academic year
Read more
US senators urge Biden to expel 300 diplomats if Russia refuses to expand embassy staff
According to them, the disproportionality in diplomatic representation is unacceptable
Read more
Soyuz MS-19 crew move to ISS
They were welcomed by ISS commander Thomas Pesquet and other crewmembers
Read more
Deployment of EU military training mission to Ukraine provokes questions — lawmaker
If Europe were really concerned about Ukraine’s security, European officials should have drawn attention to the ongoing conflict in Donbass, Leonid Slutsky said
Read more
Attack robots were used during Zapad-2021 exercise first time — Shoigu
Sergey Shoigu noted that remote-controlled tracked robots had performed quite well in coping with the task of destroying enemy manpower in urban conditions
Read more
Tsirkon missile’s first test launch from sub successfully conducted in Barents Sea
According to objective control’s data, the missile’s trajectory complied with the given parameters
Read more
EU is trying to fight for carbon neutrality at Russia's expense, Putin says
The head of state expressed the hope that "the appropriate dialogue will be established taking into account the interests of all parties in the world energy market"
Read more
Putin urges Gazprom to continue fulfilling commitments on gas supplies via Ukraine
The Russian President noted that Gazprom should not increase gas supplies through new pipelines bypassing Ukraine, although this is beneficial
Read more
German regulator requests confirmation of EU norms compliance from Nord Stream 2 operator
It is not excluded in this regard that a string of the connecting pipeline will be put into operation soon
Read more
Russia looks into Navy Arctic Fleet creation — source
TASS did not receive any official information on the fleet creation
Read more
Energy crisis caused by untimely signing of gas contracts with Russia — Serbian leader
The decision to build the Balkan Stream pipeline (an extension of TurkStream) in Serbia was ‘very smart,’ because it provided the country with natural gas at an affordable price, he said
Read more
Guerrilla war against Taliban raging on in Panjshir, says resistance movement
"The Taliban doesn’t control the whole territory of Afghanistan," Leader of the National Congress Party of Afghanistan Abdul Latif Pedram noted
Read more
Gazprom never refused to increase gas supplies when requests were in place — Putin
Minimal and maximal levels of supplies are set in contracts for gas deliveries overseas, the Russian President noted
Read more
German MP to file lawsuit to have his Sputnik V jabs recognized for vaccine passport
In May, the politician got a Sputnik V jab in Moscow, and in July he was vaccinated with the second dose of the vaccine in San Marino
Read more
Lavrov: Moscow hopes Turkey will be guided by respect for Syria’s sovereignty
Russia's top diplomat cited the statement by President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan who has said publicly more than once that Syria is an independent state and that Turkey will fully respect its sovereignty and territorial integrity
Read more
Gas prices plummeting on Nord Stream 2 gas filling news
Gas prices had a correction later on and stood at $1,160 per 1,000 cubic meters
Read more
Developers of Sputnik V hope to certify jab with WHO by late November
Head of the laboratory of mechanisms of population variability of pathogenic microorganisms of the Gamaleya National Research Center Vladimir Gushchin noted that the RDIF who is in charge of the international agenda is working in this direction actively
Read more
Gas prices in Europe record-high, above $1,600 per 1,000 cubic meters — ICE data
A price correction has started after that
Read more
EC made a mistake switching from long-term gas contracts to spot trading, Putin says
The Russian president explained that such a policy did not take into account the peculiarities of the gas market due to a large number of uncertainties
Read more
Preparations underway for face-to-face Putin-Pashinyan meeting — Kremlin spokesman
This year, Vladimir Putin and Nikol Pashinyan met in person three times, and spoke over the phone more than ten times
Read more
Press review: Pandora Papers open Pandora’s box for global elite and coal still matters
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, October 4th
Read more
Nord Stream 2 AG appeals against court decision on gas pipeline
"Nord Stream 2, in line with the prescribed timeframe, appealed against the decision of the Supreme Regional Court of Dusseldorf of August 25, 2021, to the Supreme Federal Court of Germany," the company said
Read more
Putin points to ‘hysteria and mess’ on EU energy market
Some speculate on the issue of climate change, while someone else underestimates something, and yet another one starts cutting back investments in the extractive industries, the Russian President noted
Read more
Press review: Gazprom shares hit new highs and OPEC+ to let global energy crisis rage on
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, October 5th
Read more
Russia to deploy 12 laser optical systems for space control by 2025
The first laser optical system of a new generation has entered combat duty in the Altai Region
Read more
Project 636.3 Magadan submarine to join Russian Navy on October 12 — Defense Ministry
It is the third submarine in the series
Read more
Russia to launch Luna-25 automatic station in July 2022 — Roscosmos
The automatic station will become Russia’s first domestic device on a natural satellite of the Earth
Read more
Diplomat slams Big Tech’s global outage flop, calls for Russia to build up own Internet
Maria Zakharova noted that "this type of lockdown could happen in the blink of an eye, given the developments accelerating in the US"
Read more
‘Ignorant and absurd’: Deputy speaker slams US senators’ scheme over number of diplomats
"References to the total number of Russians with diplomatic passports on US soil are simply absurd and ignorant because this also regards the staff of the mission to the UN," Konstantin Kosachev noted
Read more
Russia's segment of ISS loses one docking port due to cracks in Zvezda module
The general designer of Russia's Energia corporation Vladimir Solovyov warned that 80% of the Russian segment's equipment was past its service life
Read more
Azerbaijani, Turkish, Georgian military begin military exercise in Georgia
The military exercises bring together 200 military from three countries, they will train a scenario to protect security of the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline
Read more
Russia working to extinguish Western-stoked political strife — lawmaker
According to Alexey Chepa, Russia is doing more than anyone else today to resolve conflicts
Read more
Hasty, politically charged steps in energy sector are unacceptable, Putin says
The head of state invited the participants of the meeting on the development of energy sector to make proposals about what Russia could do to stabilize the global energy market
Read more
Tsirkon missile’s trials from sub completed, says commander
All systems, the missile weapon control complex of the submarine and the missile itself operated in normal mode without demur, Aleksandr Moiseyev reported
Read more
Database of 1.5 billion Facebook users listed for sale on DarkNet — Privacy Affairs
It did not specify whether this was due to outages that Facebook has suffered
Read more
US senators obviously seeking to close US diplomatic missions in Russia — Russian diplomat
Earlier, several US senators representing both parties called on Biden to expel 300 Russian diplomats if Russia refuses to increase the personnel of the US embassy in Moscow
Read more
Clashes between Taliban, resistance forces reported in Afghanistan’s Panjshir Province
Last night fighting dragged on for about two hours in the area of Zamankur settlement in the Anaba district
Read more
World Bank increases Russia’s GDP growth forecast to 4.3% in 2021 — report
The previous World Bank forecast projected Russian economic growth to amount to 3.2% in 2021, to 3.2% in 2022 and to 2.3% in 2023
Read more
Soyuz MS-19 docked with ISS manually due to malfunction in auto-docking system — CEO
"This particular system’s elements were replaced earlier. […] We will investigate and inform you later," Dmitry Rogozin said
Read more