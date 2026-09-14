TNF's international status to expand participation of foreign partners

TYUMEN, September 14. /TASS/. The Tyumen Oil and Gas Forum's newly acquired international status will help expand the participation of foreign partners, Tyumen Region Governor Alexander Moor said at the forum's opening ceremony.

"Just recently, our forum was officially granted international status. This is, of course, a major responsibility, but perhaps most importantly, it is recognition of TNF's success in becoming a highly popular professional platform where issues concerning not only the region and the development of our country, but also the international agenda are discussed. Our friends and colleagues from other countries are here with us today, from the Republic of Belarus, Kazakhstan, Vietnam and Algeria. And I am confident that, given the forum's new status, the presence of our foreign partners will only expand with each passing year," Moor said.

He noted that TNF's main goal remains to achieve practical results for the development of Russian industry and ensure energy security. Technological independence will be the central theme of the four-day program.

The 11th TNF Industrial and Energy Forum, a leading industry platform for Russia's oil and gas sector, is being held in Tyumen from September 14 to 17. This year, it is being held with international status for the first time, with delegations from Belarus, Kazakhstan, Turkey, Iran, Vietnam, and China expected to attend. TNF is operated by the Oil and Gas Cluster Association, which brings together manufacturers of equipment and technologies for the fuel and energy sector, oilfield services companies and partners represented by vertically integrated oil companies.