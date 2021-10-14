Launch of Soyuz-2.1b rocket carrier with OneWeb satellites allowed, says Roscosmos

MOSCOW, October 14. / TASS /. The State Commission has approved the upcoming launch of the Soyuz-2.1b rocket carrier on Thursday, which meant to place into orbit 36 British OneWeb satellites along with the Fregat booster, according to Roscosmos.

Roscosmos specified that the State Commission held a meeting at the Vostochny Cosmodrome in Russia’s Far East. "Following the test results, the Commission decided to refuel the missile carrier and launch it at 12:40:10 p.m. Moscow Time on October 14, 2021," the statement reads.

After the launch, the satellites will be separated from the upper stage in several stages.

Director General of Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin has arrived at the Vostochny Cosmodrome to watch the launch, according to his Telegram channel.

Following the launch, the number of British space vehicles is going to climb to 358. The Glavkosmos state company, the Arianespace launch service provider and the French-Russian company Starsem carry out the work.

The first six OneWeb satellites entered orbit from the Guiana Space Centre on a Soyuz-ST missile on February 28, 2019. A total of 34 spacecraft were launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome on February 7, 2020, and the same number - on March 21, 2020. In December last year, OneWeb satellites were launched from the Vostochny Cosmodrome for the first time. Then, the launches from the Vostochny Cosmodrome took place on March 25, April 26, May 28 and July 1, 2021, and from the Baikonur Cosmodrome - on August 22 and September 14, 2021.