Houthis report seven strikes on Yemen’s Saada Province by Saudi warplanes

RABAT, September 15. /TASS/. Saudi Arabian warplanes carried out seven strikes on targets in Yemen’s northern Saada Province, which is controlled by Yemen’s Ansar Allah (Houthi) rebel movement, the Houthi-affiliated Saba news agency said.

According to the report, Saudi aircraft conducted two of the strikes south of Saada, the provincial capital.

Ansar Allah Spokesman Yahya Saree said Houthi forces "confronted the Saudi aircraft using several domestically produced surface-to-air missiles." He noted that Typhoon and F-15 fighter jets took part in the raid on Saada.