Rosatom has 30 RITM small reactors at various stages of completion — CEO

VIENNA, September 14. /TASS/. Rosatom has 30 RITM small reactors at various stages of completion, with 15 already built and roughly the same number under construction, Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev told reporters on the sidelines of the 70th session of the IAEA General Conference.

"We currently have 30 RITM small reactors at various stages: 15 have already been built, and 13-14 are at various stages of development," the Rosatom chief said. He noted that the world is gradually realizing that Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) are not a one-size-fits-all solution, but are instead required for specific market segments.

"Small reactors -- whether in remote, isolated micro-economic systems, large-scale industrial projects, or mobile floating configurations -- are in demand within specific segments," Likhachev noted.