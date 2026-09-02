Annual inflation in Russia totals 6.32% from August 25 to 31 — ministry

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. Annual inflation in Russia amounted to 6.32% from August 25 to 31, the Economic Development Ministry reported.
"Prices fell by 0.01% over the week of August 25-31, 2026. The decline in prices for food products continued (0.08%), including fruit and vegetables (1.72%), while the rate of price change for other food items slowed to 0.07%. In the sector of non-food goods, prices changed by 0.23%, while in the sector of monitored services prices fell by 0.1%. Annual inflation as of August 31 stood at 6.32%," the ministry said.