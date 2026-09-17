MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. Russia has presented a report proving that Ukraine staged the March 2022 "killings" in Bucha. Maksim Grigoriev, the chairman of the International Public Tribunal on the Crimes of Ukrainian Neo-Nazis, unveiled the document at a TASS press conference attended by Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

The report includes documents, unveiling the truth behind the event, as well as eyewitness testimony.

According to the document, to stage the Bucha provocation, the Kiev regime used Nazi Germany tactics, "including portraying its soldiers killed in hostilities as ‘civilians." In addition, the tribunal documented that the Kiev regime "had classified those killed in Ukrainian shelling as having been killed as a result of the Russian army’s actions, had deliberately faked the deaths of the elderly citizens from diseases as Russian assassinations, and had used the Ukrainian armed forces to murder the country’s citizens for Ukrainian and foreign reporters to present to the world as ‘the victims of Russia."

Military ‘civilians’

The Kiev regime and representatives of European countries state that the Bucha memorial included the names of those so-called civilians killed, 509 of whom have been identified. "In reality, many of those listed are Ukrainian servicemen and combatants who were killed during hostilities. Some of those whom Ukraine and the EU pose as civilians were not only active servicemen, but members of the Azov Neo-Nazi terrorist battalion (the organization is recognized as terrorist and banned in Russia - TASS)," the report said. The author published photographs of servicemen in military uniforms whose names are listed on the memorial under the guise of civilians, specifying their military ranking and call signs, as well as the places of their burial. "Another method of falsification in the Bucha events is presenting Ukrainian servicemen who died in other settlements as dead civilians," the document noted. The author listed the names of Ukrainian militants who died in different places at different times.

The Kiev regime also used the bodies of elderly civilians who died from illnesses and positioned them as people allegedly killed by the Russian army in Bucha. The report provided an example of this: an elderly woman who died of cancer is listed as a "dead civilian" on the memorial.

In addition, the author also emphasized that the Ukrainian armed forces deliberately assassinated Ukrainian civilians in Bucha "to use their bodies for disinformation ahead of the arrival of journalists and camera crews." The report included eyewitness accounts of these staged events.

"The facts available in this report are unequivocal and unchallenged proof of the fact that Ukraine staged the Bucha provocation with the support and help of Western countries back in 2022," the document pointed out.

Bucha provocation

Amid Moscow’s talks with Ukraine in Istanbul on March 30, 2022, the Russian Armed Forces made a goodwill gesture by withdrawing from Kiev and its environs, including Bucha. The following day, the head of the regional administration confirmed this in front of cameras. Several days later, Western TV channels published footage in which bodies of people allegedly killed by Russian servicemen were visible on the streets, unlike in previous media reports. Russia initiated a criminal case over the events based on the knowingly spreading false information about its armed forces.