Russia’s withdrawal from WTO unreasonable, says minister

"It took us very long, almost 16 years, to enter the organization. All expected maximum benefits and results. It is very challenging to calculate the result in terms of value. <…> Unfortunately, amid the current situation in the world, hardly anybody takes notice of the WTO and [countries] assume preferential measures. We also protect our industry using all means possible to be applied within the framework of civilized rules considering the WTO. I do not think that it is reasonable to withdraw today as we have already adjusted to those conditions," he said when answering a question from one of the deputies.

Russia is able to protect the interests of domestic enterprises now, the minister added. "Around 30 applications have been filed by Russia in WTO courts, which are being considered. Consideration is long, but at least such an opportunity exists, we did not have it previously," he noted.