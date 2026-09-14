CSTO favors resuming cooperation with OSCE

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. Cooperation between the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) should be resumed, CSTO Secretary General Taalatbek Masadykov said.

"We believe it would be worthwhile to resume cooperation with the OSCE," Masadykov wrote in an article for National Defense magazine. He expressed confidence that the OSCE "has considerable potential that could be used to fulfill its original purpose of strengthening security in Europe."

The CSTO chief recalled meeting with OSCE Secretary General Feridun Sinirlioglu in May "after a lengthy hiatus caused by the position of several OSCE member states."

"My colleague’s sincere commitment to maintaining a steady dialogue between our organizations was welcome news," Masadykov said.