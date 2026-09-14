Vucic states plans to resign on September 27

BELGRADE, September 15. /TASS/. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said he would resign on September 27.

"On September 27, I will step down as president," Vucic told Pink TV.

On September 9, the Serbian president approved the dissolution of the National Assembly, the country’s unicameral parliament, and called a snap election for October 25. Vucic later said he would resign in late September and campaign for the parliamentary election as a private citizen.

Earlier, Milos Vucevic, leader of the ruling Serbian Progressive Party, said Vucic would head the party’s electoral list and be its candidate for prime minister.