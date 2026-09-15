Russian national pleads guilty to illegally exporting aircraft parts — Justice Department

WASHINGTON, September 15. /TASS/. Andrey Samuylovsky, a citizen of Russia, Estonia and Switzerland, has pleaded guilty in the United States to conspiring to supply Russia with aviation and aerospace parts in violation of US sanctions, the Justice Department, which serves as the country’s federal prosecuting authority, said.

According to the department’s statement, the 32-year-old "pleaded guilty in connection with a scheme to illegally export US-origin aviation and aerospace parts to Russia" in the US court for the District of Columbia.

The Justice Department said Samuylovsky and his associates arranged dozens of shipments of aviation and aerospace parts worth nearly $2 million between early 2022 and September 2024. "These items were ultimately reexported to Russia," the statement said.

Samuylovsky faces up to 20 years in prison. His sentencing is scheduled for January 13, 2027.