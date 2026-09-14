Pentagon allows current, former personnel to disclose UFO information

WASHINGTON, September 15. /TASS/. The US Department of War has authorized current and former personnel to disclose information concerning investigations into unidentified flying objects (UFOs) and unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAPs), according to a statement published on the department’s website.

"In direct alignment with President [Donald] Trump’s mandate for comprehensive transparency on Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP), the Department of War (DOW) today announced the issuance of a targeted legal waiver," the statement said.

"This waiver establishes an authorized, legally protected disclosure mechanism for current and former personnel to provide UAP-related National Defense Information (NDI) to designated representatives" of the Presidential Unsealing and Reporting System for UAP Encounters (PURSUE), it added.

The department stressed that current and former personnel now can provide such information to PURSUE representatives without facing penalties for breaching nondisclosure agreements.

In July, Fox News reported that Trump had instructed federal agencies to waive nondisclosure agreements signed by former government employees and contractors cooperating with US authorities on UFO and UAP investigations.

In February, Trump pledged that the US government would release related records. He said he would direct Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and other relevant agencies to "begin the process of identifying and releasing Government files related to alien and extraterrestrial life," as well as material concerning UAPs and UFOs.