China, Russia, Mongolia begin deep integration in border protection

BEIJING, September 14. /TASS/. Military units from China, Russia, and Mongolia have launched a process of deep integration in the area of cooperation on the protection of shared borders, Jiang Bin, a spokesman for the Chinese Ministry of National Defense, said, commenting on the recently held trilateral Border Defense Cooperation 2026 exercise.

"This is already the second joint exercise organized by the border units of China, Russia, and Mongolia. It demonstrates that our trilateral border cooperation has moved from the stage of exploring avenues for cooperation to a new phase of deep integration," he stated on the Chinese Ministry of National Defense’s WeChat page.

Jiang Bin specified that such cooperation "enables us to further enhance our joint emergency response capabilities," maintain peace and stability in border regions, and will contribute to "deepening and expanding traditional friendship as well as practical cooperation" between China, Russia, and Mongolia.

According to the spokesman, the exercise took place in early September near the city of Manchuria (Inner Mongolia autonomous region, Northern China). During the exercise, the parties worked out measures to prevent and suppress espionage and sabotage activities, as well as procedures for joint planning, search, suppression, detention, and handover of suspects.

He noted that unmanned and smart technologies, as well as various modern surveillance tools, were used during the exercise. The main goal is to jointly strengthen security barriers along the border. After the maneuvers ended, the parties exchanged experience in such matters as horseback riding techniques, overcoming obstacles, and searching for, identifying, tracking, and detaining suspects with the help of military dogs.