MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. Staff at Ukraine’s territorial recruitment centers, which function as military enlistment offices, summon women for purported document checks and then threaten them if they refuse to sign contracts with the Ukrainian armed forces, the pro-Russian underground resistance told TASS.

"We know of cases in which women were forced to sign contracts. They were summoned to a recruitment center for a document check, held longer than usual and threatened with fines, employment problems or travel restrictions," the source said.

European, US and Ukrainian politicians have recently advocated mobilizing women into the Ukrainian armed forces. The pro-Russian underground resistance previously told TASS that the covert mobilization of women had already begun in Ukraine, primarily affecting medical workers and pharmacists.