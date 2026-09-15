Sikorski’s NATO drill remarks require opinion from "people in white coats" — MFA

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski’s call for larger and more aggressive NATO exercises near Russia’s Kaliningrad Region should be left to "people in white coats" to assess, Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told TASS.

Grushko added that, as Poland’s foreign minister, Sikorski should "do everything possible to strengthen Poland’s security" instead of creating threats to the country.

Sikorski earlier called on NATO to expand its military exercises near the Kaliningrad Region. He said the drills should be "aggressive enough" to leave Russian President Vladimir Putin uncertain about what the alliance might do and consequently force him to redeploy some troops from Ukraine.

"Frankly, I do not want to comment on Sikorski’s statements because I believe they should be left to people in white coats," Grushko said. "It is astonishing for a foreign minister to make statements that inflame tensions and create threats to Poland itself. He is literally paid to do everything possible to strengthen his country’s security," he concluded.