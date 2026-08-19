BERLIN, August 19. /TASS/. Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky should voluntarily step down from his post before consequences of the governance crisis in Ukraine force him to do so, German-based Berliner Zeitung daily reported citing one of its columnists as saying.

"Zelensky's resignation – orderly, voluntary or made in accordance with the Constitution, but not forced – would not be viewed as his capitulation, but as the wisest political decision available for him at the moment," the German daily quoted its columnist as saying.

According to the columnist, Zelensky is now wasting his political capital more and more, and "the longer the former actor clings to power," while the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) pile-up corruption cases with public trust falling, the more his image fades.

The author of the article believes that instability and weakening of negotiating positions, which may be provoked by a change of leadership in Ukraine in the midst of a military conflict, are not the main threat to the country.

"A much greater risk rests in waiting for the authority crisis to erupt not in an orderly manner, but chaotically. In the form of street protests, fierce internal political struggle or pressure from Europe which will eventually force Zelensky to step down," the German daily’s columnist added.