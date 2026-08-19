Authorities expect fuel situation to improve as refineries return from maintenance

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. Russian authorities expect a number of oil refineries to return from maintenance in the near future, significantly improving the situation on the fuel market, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said in an interview with Vesti journalist Pavel Zarubin.

"We expect a number of oil refineries to return from maintenance in the near future, and the situation will improve significantly," Novak said.

The Russian government is monitoring the fuel market on a daily basis and working with companies to redirect fuel supplies to regions facing shortages, Novak added.

"The government is constantly keeping a close eye on the situation. We monitor it together with companies and regions on a daily basis. We are looking at where additional supplies need to be redirected because the market is now indeed entering a second phase, with the situation becoming strained," he said.

On July 30, the Russian government introduced a new temporary ban on exports of gasoline, diesel, and other fuels through January 31, 2027. The measure was adopted to maintain stability on the domestic fuel market. The government also suspended special rules for determining prices in public procurement of motor fuel through the end of 2026. In addition, the government signed a resolution aimed at ensuring that agricultural producers receive the necessary volumes of motor fuel.

Earlier, Novak told TASS that Russia had sufficient fuel supplies to meet domestic demand, but panic buying had driven demand up by around 20-30%. He also noted that government measures to stabilize the fuel market were producing results: restrictions were already being lifted in a number of regions, more gas stations were operating, and lines were getting shorter.