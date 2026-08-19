Kusturica slams blocking of his YouTube channel as 'war on truth'

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. The suspension of the "My Life" channel belonging to Serbian director Emir Kusturica and the Sputnik Serbia news agency on YouTube is "an attempt by a totalitarian society to wage war against people who speak the truth," the filmmaker said in an interview with TASS.

Earlier, media reports indicated that YouTube had removed Kusturica’s "My Life" channel, where he had posted a vlog created for Sputnik Serbia. The reason for the channel's removal was not specified.

"Their ideals aren’t just for all of Western Europe. It’s a totalitarian society, and it's normal for them to shut down a YouTube channel. They’re at war with us, with people who think, speak the truth, and bring the truth to the masses," he said.

In the episodes, the director shared his views on world events, discussed his creative plans, and shared his philosophy.