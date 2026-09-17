Japanese government tenders technical resignation before reshuffle

TOKYO, September 17. /TASS/. The Japanese government has resigned in full in the run-up to the cabinet reshuffle to by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

During an emergency cabinet meeting, all members have submitted corresponding resignation statements, which were formally accepted by the premier, her office said.

The composition of the new cabinet is to be announced in the coming hours. Outgoing ministers will continue to serve in an acting capacity until the new cabinet is officially sworn in. All key ministers are expected to retain their posts, including Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi, Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama, and Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara.

On the eve of the reshuffle, Sanae Takaichi has already implemented minor changes to the leadership of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), leaving the key posts intact. Local observers attribute the minimal scope of the LDP leadership and cabinet reshuffle to Takaichi’s intent to secure her party’s administrative stability and pave the way to her own re-election to the post of the party leader in 2027.