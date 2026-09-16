US seeks to normalize military use of outer space — newspaper

NEW YORK, September 16. /TASS/. The US authorities seek to make the military use of outer space a more normalized and openly discussed component of their policy to safeguard American interests, The Wall Street Journal reported.

According to the newspaper, this week’s revelations about orbital weapons are part of a broader effort to normalize the US military’s use of space. Officials believe that such discussions could deter adversaries that also seek to launch weapons into orbit. They stressed, however, that the decision to openly discuss such weapons was not based on any global event or current operation.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the recent remark by US Air Force Secretary Troy Meink that the United States possessed orbital weapons proved that Washington sought to deploy weapons in outer space. According to her, Russia sees the need to take urgent practical measures to prevent an arms race in space.