Ruble’s real effective exchange rate down 7.1% in August — Central Bank

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. The real effective exchange rate (REER) of the ruble against currencies of Russia’s main trade partners adjusted for inflation fell by 7.1% in August 2026 month-on-month, according to data provided by the Central Bank.

Since the beginning of this year the exchange rate has decreased by 5.1%.

The ruble’s real effective exchange rate against the dollar lost 6.7% in August, and 4.4% year-to-date. The decline against the European currency amounted to 8.1% and 3.2%, respectively.

The rate is calculated on the basis of rates of Russia’s key trading partners in accordance with shares of these countries in the national foreign trade turnover.