MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski and other members of the Polish leadership, by announcing plans for restoring Warsaw's greatness and create a "sanitary cordon" against Russia, are in reality reviving unhealthy ambitions, Nikolay Patrushev, an aide to the Russian president and head of the Maritime Board, said in an interview with aif.ru.

"Today, Sikorski and other representatives of the Polish leadership are talking about restoring Polish greatness. In reality, however, they are reviving unhealthy ambitions by announcing plans to resurrect a 'Poland from sea to sea,' create a 'sanitary cordon' against Russia, and shield Europe from a mythical 'Russian threat,'" Patrushev noted.

The presidential aide noted that he had met Sikorski many years ago. "He surprised me with his lack of knowledge about history and Russia. He cheerfully declared that he had never been to St. Petersburg and had no idea about St. Isaac's Cathedral or other iconic landmarks in the city," he recounted.