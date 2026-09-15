Death toll from devastating Nepal landslide reaches 1,396 — TV

BEIJING, September 15. /TASS/. The death toll from a devastating landslide in Nepal near the border with China has risen to 1,396, China Central Television reported, citing Nepalese authorities.

Earlier reports put the death toll at 1,386. More than 5,100 people remain missing.

During a telephone conversation with his Latvian counterpart Baiba Braze on Monday, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi confirmed that China, which was also affected by the disaster, would make every effort to continue the search for those missing.

The disaster struck northern Nepal on the morning of August 26, when an avalanche triggered flooding. A massive torrent of rock traveled more than 70 km along a riverbed at high speed, inundating a vast area. In China, 43 people were killed and 519 remain missing.