North Korea, Russia strengthening solidarity amid complex global situation — Kim Jong Un

PYONGYANG, September 15. /TASS/. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sent a reply telegram to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the occasion of the 78th anniversary of the founding of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

"Today, amid the harsh storms of history, the two countries and the peoples of North Korea and Russia are strengthening their trust and solidarity, jointly defending justice and peace, and continuing to write new chapters in the great history of their alliance," the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) quoted Kim Jong Un as saying. The North Korean leader also reiterated his country government’s unwavering resolve to expand and deepen cooperation with Russia.

"I firmly believe in Russia's victory in today's sacred war to defend its security interests and international justice," Kim Jong Un noted, promising to steadfastly support the Russian people. He wished the country victory and glory.

On September 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a congratulatory telegram to Kim Jong Un in honor of the 78th anniversary of the founding of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea. In it, the Russian head of state emphasized that the two countries would continue working to strengthen their strategic partnership to ensure regional security.