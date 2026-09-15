PREVIEW: Beijing Xiangshan Forum opens with around 100 state delegations attending

BEIJING, September 15. /TASS/. The 13th Beijing Xiangshan Forum on international security is opening in the Chinese capital on September 15.

The three-day event has brought together official representatives from around 100 countries, regions and international organizations, according to China’s Defense Ministry.

Ministry Spokesman Jiang Bin said more than 60 participants are defense chiefs or chiefs of general staff. "The broad geographical coverage and strong representation of participants reflect the forum’s longstanding values of openness and inclusiveness," he said.

The organizers noted that the forum marks its 20th anniversary in 2026 and has become a prominent showcase for China’s military diplomacy, giving this year’s event particular significance as a bridge between the past and the future.

The forum has developed while being "guided by the spirit of equality, openness, inclusiveness and mutual learning," the organizers said, adding that it has continually deepened dialogue and exchanges.