Russia to secure return of its foreign exchange reserves from West — Lavrov

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. The European Commission wants to confiscate Russian assets, but Moscow will secure the return of its foreign exchange reserves, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at an ambassadors’ roundtable on the Ukraine settlement.

"The European Commission still wants to confiscate these assets and then return them to us only after we pay some kind of reparations to Ukraine. We will secure the return of our foreign exchange reserves, I have absolutely no doubt about that," the minister stressed.