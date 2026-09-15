Any use of Russian assets would cause greater damage to Europe than to Russia — portal

ROME, September 15. /TASS/. Any utilization of frozen Russian assets carries a far greater risk for Europe than for Russia, Italian media outlet InsideOver wrote.

Europe is forced to balance between aiding Ukraine and financial suicide, the portal said. "Geopolitical and financial debates regarding Russia’s sovereign assets in Europe have reached a critical point. The dilemma triggering a clash within the European Union extends far beyond formal diplomacy, concerning the foundations of international law, monetary stability, and the protection of private property," according to the publication.

While supporting Kiev’s defense and economic capabilities remains a political priority, ensuring legal certainty must remain a systemic priority for the Eurozone, the article said. "Without a transparent distribution of legal and economic risks among all partner countries, any interference with Russian sovereign capital risks inflicting greater damage on Europe than that intended for the adversary [Russia]," the portal concluded.

The EU and G7 countries have frozen around 300 bln euros in Russian assets. Some 185 bln euros are held in the Belgian depository Euroclear. On December 12, 2025, the Moscow Arbitration Court filed a claim against Euroclear for 18.2 trillion rubles ($226 bln) from the Bank of Russia. This amount includes the regulator’s frozen funds, the value of frozen securities, and foregone profits.