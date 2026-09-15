Western Operational Command conducting command and staff exercise in Belarus

MINSK, September 15. /TASS/. Belarus is conducting a command and staff exercise with the Western Operational Command focused on the management of troops during a strategic operation by the armed forces, the Defense Ministry’s press service reported.

"From September 15 to 18, a command and staff exercise is being held with the Western Operational Command under the leadership of the Chief of the General Staff. Its theme is 'Command and control of operational command troops during a strategic operation of the Armed Forces,'" the statement reads.

The drills of the operational formation troops will take place at the Gozhsky, Brestsky, and Ruzhansky training grounds, as well as in areas of terrain in the Brest and Grodno regions.

The Defense Ministry added that the exercise is being conducted in accordance with the Armed Forces’ training plan for the 2025-2026 training year, is one of the main training events for the formation’s troops, is purely defensive in nature, and is aimed, in particular, at enhancing the troops’ ability to defend the state’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The exercise will focus on issues of command and control of troops while securing the state border and enforcing martial law, including the search for, blocking, and destruction of enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups and illegal armed formations, as well as countering enemy light aircraft and unmanned aerial vehicles. The exercise engages the formation’s command, along with support, security, and maintenance units, one mechanized battalion with reinforcements from each mechanized brigade, and the commands of military units under the operational command.