LONDON, September 15. /TASS/. The UK government’s decision to grant protected status to English single malt whisky has sparked outrage in Scotland, where producers of world-famous Scotch are preparing to respond, The Telegraph reported.

Last week, the UK government granted English single malt whisky protected geographical indication status. The designation recognizes English whisky as a distinct category, giving it status similar to that enjoyed by Scotch, Welsh and Irish whisky.

The move has drawn criticism in Scotland. The Scotch Whisky Association (SWA), which represents 90 companies, including Glenmorangie, Johnnie Walker and Diageo, plans to meet with UK government officials to raise its concerns. The association says English whisky was granted protected status under rules different from those applied to Scotch.

Under the established standards, Scotch single malt whisky must be mashed, fermented and distilled at a single distillery in Scotland, the newspaper said. By contrast, some stages in the production of English single malt whisky may take place away from the main production site. This difference has triggered a "whisky war" between London and Edinburgh, the newspaper noted.

SWA Chief Executive Mark Kent said the rules governing English whisky are "entirely inconsistent with the reputation of single malt whisky."

"This is something which our counterparts in Wales and Northern Ireland agree with," he said. "Following discussion with the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs this week, we will further consider our position and next steps," Kent noted.

The whisky dispute comes amid broader political tensions between London and other parts of the United Kingdom. On Monday, the first ministers of Northern Ireland, Wales and Scotland - Michelle O’Neill, Rhun ap Iorwerth and John Swinney - signed a memorandum of understanding affirming their regions’ right to self-determination. The office of UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham rejected the possibility of holding referendums on leaving the United Kingdom.