LUGANSK, September 15. /TASS/. A total of 48 Russian civilians, including three children, were killed in Ukrainian drone strikes over the past week, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large for the crimes of the Kiev regime Rodion Miroshnik told TASS.

"Over the past week, 48 civilians in Russian regions were killed by Ukrainian militants, including three children. All of them were victims of Ukrainian drone strikes. On average, Ukrainian Nazis carried out about 1,180 strikes on civilian targets every day during this period," he said.

The diplomat added that during the week, 336 Russian civilians, including 16 minors, were injured in Ukrainian strikes. "The highest number of civilian casualties resulting from Ukrainian attacks was recorded in the Belgorod Region, the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, the Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions, as well as the Krasnodar Region," he specified.

According to Miroshnik, Kiev fired a total of 8,200 munitions of various types at Russian territory over the week.