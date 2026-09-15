MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. The intelligence agencies of NATO member states, having probed the circumstances of the "drone incident" in Leipzig, informed national authorities that there was no evidence of Russian involvement; on the contrary, they pointed to a "Ukrainian trace," the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) press bureau said.

The SVR noted that "many in the West are merely pretending to believe the German leadership, which has baselessly blamed Russia for the recent 'drone incident' at Leipzig airport in Germany." "In public, the allies express complete solidarity with Berlin, which allegedly became a victim of a ‘Russian provocation.’ However, behind the scenes, things look quite different," the statement pointed out.

"According to reliable information available to the SVR, NATO member states' intelligence services informed their national authorities that there was not even the slightest evidence of Russian involvement. On the contrary, they pointed to numerous signs of a 'Ukrainian trace.' Government agencies were advised to refrain from making definitive, and certainly not public, statements about Moscow’s guilt," the press bureau emphasized.

However, the SVR noted that the German leadership was not content with the allies’ cautious stance. "Despite warnings from NATO intelligence agencies, the German authorities chose to level sweeping accusations against Russia [over the Leipzig incident]. The main reason is to justify the massive spending on Germany’s militarization as part of the 2027 budget," the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service explained.

The press bureau also emphasized that, as subsequent events showed, German voters are not so naive. "The results of the September 6 state election in Saxony-Anhalt (won by the 'Alternative for Germany' opposition party - TASS) showed that the authorities’ anti-Russian provocation did not succeed. The upcoming elections on September 20 in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania and Berlin will be yet another challenge for [German Chancellor] Friedrich Merz," the SVR concluded.