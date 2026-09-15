Massive missile attack on Taganrog, 222 downed drones: Ukrainian strikes' aftermath

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. Air defenses destroyed 222 Ukrainian drones over Russia overnight, the Defense Ministry reported.

Several residential buildings and one industrial facility were damaged in the Samara Region as a result of the drone attack. In addition, Rostov Region’s Taganrog was hit by a massive missile attack overnight. Warehouses belonging to the Ozon company and agricultural enterprises were damaged, as were the windows of residential buildings and an educational institution.

TASS has compiled the key details on the attacks’ aftermath.

Scale

- On-duty air defenses intercepted and destroyed 222 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones over Russia overnight, the Defense Ministry reported.

- According to the ministry, the drones were downed over the Oryol, Belgorod, Voronezh, Tula, Tambov, Bryansk, Rostov, Kursk, Lipetsk, Ryazan, Saratov, Samara, Kaluga, Ulyanovsk Regions, over Tatarstan and Crimea, as well as over the Black Sea.

- More than 30 drones and missiles were destroyed in Taganrog and nine districts of the Rostov Region, Governor Yury Slyusar reported on his Telegram channel.

- Sixteen drones were shot down over the Voronezh Region overnight, Governor Alexander Gusev said on his Max channel.

- Air defenses destroyed 11 drones over the Oryol Region in the past 24 hours, Governor Andrey Klychkov noted in a post on his Max channel.

Massive attack on Taganrog

- Taganrog came under a massive missile attack overnight, Rostov Region Governor Yury Slyusar said on his Telegram channel.

- According to preliminary reports, there were no fatalities or injuries.

- As a result of the missile attack, windows were damaged in two apartment buildings and three private homes, as well as at an educational institution, a commercial building, a gas pipeline, agricultural enterprise warehouses, a grocery store, and an Ozon warehouse, the governor noted.

- Emergency services are working at the scenes of the incidents.

- Three fires broke out as a result of a massive attack on Taganrog, Mayor Svetlana Kambulova reported on her Max channel.

- She specified that the windows of five apartment buildings and three private homes were damaged.

- Ozon later reported that the delivery hub of its logistics partner was evacuated due to the missile threat.

- No one was injured at the logistics partner’s warehouse.

- The company noted that the attack caused a fire in one section of the building; emergency services are on the scene.

- Ozon will redistribute the goods that were headed there to other facilities.

Other regions

- Several residential buildings and one industrial facility were damaged in the Samara Region due to a drone attack, Governor Vyacheslav Fyodorishchev said on his Max channel.

- There were no fatalities.

- An emergency response team is on the scene gathering information on the aftermath of the attack.

- Windows, roofs, and facades of four private homes were damaged by falling drone debris in the Voronezh Region, Governor Alexander Gusev reported on his Max channel.

- According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties.