Kalashnikov Group presents Kalitka-KA anti-drone system

Moscow, September 15. /TASS/. The Kalashnikov Group has for the first time publicly presented its Kalitka-KA automated system for destroying drones, the group’s press service told TASS.

"The Kalashnikov Group publicly unveiled its latest automated Kalitka-KA system, part of a defense system against mass drone attacks, for the first time at the 4th All-Russian Arms Forum in Moscow," the company stated.

The system is designed to protect strategic facilities from drone attacks at low and extremely low altitudes. It is capable of engaging both jet-powered drones and FPV drones.

The Kalitka-KA features a metal swivel mount for a 7.62 mm Kalashnikov PKT machine gun, an optoelectronic unit (which includes two daylight cameras, a rangefinder, and, optionally, a thermal imager), an electronic turret control unit, and a remote control panel. Two versions of the automated system have been developed: a stationary version and a mobile version mounted on a pickup truck.

Currently, the Kalitka-KA is being used extensively in the special military operation zone to provide cover for artillery positions, command posts, and the routes used by assault groups and supply convoys. Military personnel estimate the system’s combat effectiveness against attack UAVs at between 70% and 100%, depending on the type of drone. In one sector of the special military operation, Kalitka-KA systems have destroyed over 200 enemy fixed-wing and multirotor UAVs in three months.