Italian Deputy PM points to importance of building 'bridges of dialogue'

MILAN, September 15. /TASS/. Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Transport and Infrastructure Minister Matteo Salvini, who leads the League party in the ruling coalition, expressed hope for a swift restoration of relations with Russia once the conflict in Ukraine is over.

"My goal is to end the conflict so that weapons are laid down and diplomacy can play its role again, putting an end to attacks, bombings, and deaths. As a [former] journalist, I speak with journalists all over the world: Russian, Chinese, American, Brazilian, and Israeli. We are not at war with anyone, and I would describe the Italian government’s stance over all these years as being as balanced as possible compared to that of some others," Salvini said in an interview with TASS, adding that he does not view Russia as a threat.

"I hope this conflict (in Ukraine - TASS) will end as soon as possible," he noted.

"As transport minister, the opposition criticized me because Mount Etna was erupting and the airport was therefore closed. I can’t stop the eruption, but I can try to be a humble peacemaker. As minister, I’m building bridges, expanding ports and airports, and modernizing railroads and highways, so I consider it very important to build bridges of dialogue between the two countries in conflict," Salvini emphasized.