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Military operation in Ukraine

IN BRIEF: Russian Armed Forces strike Ukrainian military, energy, transport facilities

As a result of strikes in the Velikaya Balka settlement in the Odessa Region, a logistics center for the storage and distribution of military cargo arriving in Ukraine from abroad was struck
© Vadim Savitsky/Russian Defense Ministry Press Service/TASS

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces hit energy and transportation infrastructure facilities used by the Ukrainian armed forces, as well as temporary deployment sites of Ukrainian military units in 139 districts, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

TASS has compiled the main information on the strikes’ results.

Statement by the Defense Ministry

- Operational-tactical aviation, strike unmanned aerial vehicles, missile forces, and artillery of the Russian Armed Forces task forces struck Ukrainian energy and transportation infrastructure facilities used by the Ukrainian army, the ministry said in a statement.

- In addition, storage and assembly sites for drones, as well as temporary deployment sites for Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries, were hit in 139 areas.

- Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that Russian troops had carried out group strikes overnight using unmanned aerial vehicles against logistics centers and ports in Ukraine, as well as against naval vessels serving the Ukrainian armed forces.

Targets hit

- As a result of strikes in the Velikaya Balka settlement in the Odessa Region, a logistics center for the storage and distribution of military cargo arriving in Ukraine from abroad was struck, the ministry reported.

- The Russian Armed Forces also struck a dry cargo ship and a roll-on/roll-off (Ro-Ro) ferry in the port of Chernomorsk that had transported cargo for the Ukrainian armed forces.

- In addition, strikes continued against railway infrastructure facilities in western regions of Ukraine used to move military cargo from European countries.

- The Russian Defense Ministry also released a video showing a strike carried out by a Geran-4 Seeker unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) crew against a Ukrainian armed forces’ train used to transport military cargo, including foreign-made UAVs and their components, near the Rymachi settlement in the Volyn Region.

- Regular strikes on railway infrastructure and locomotives involved in supplying troops are disrupting the Ukrainian armed forces’ transportation logistics, the ministry emphasized.

Situation in Ukraine

- Warehouses and a gas station were damaged in Kiev, according to the mayor of the Ukrainian capital, Vitali Klitschko.

- According to information published on his Telegram channel, the damaged gas station is located in the Darnitsky district of the capital, while the warehouses are in the Obolonsky district.

- A second gas station in Kiev was damaged on Tuesday, the city’s military administration later said.

- According to information published on the administration’s Telegram channel, the station is located in the Goloseyevesky district of the Ukrainian capital.

- As Klitschko later reported, there is heavy smoke in the area.

- Logistics and port infrastructure were damaged in the Odessa Region in southern Ukraine, Oleg Kiper, head of the regional military administration, reported on his Telegram channel.

- A fire broke out at an infrastructure facility in Zaporozhye, which is under Kiev’s control, Mikhail Semikin, the acting head of the Kiev-appointed military administration for the region, reported on his Telegram channel.

- No details were provided regarding the type or purpose of the facility.

- Power outages have been reported in two regions of Ukraine due to infrastructure damage, according to the country’s Ministry of Energy’s Telegram channel.

- According to the ministry, some residents of the Volyn and Kharkov Regions are without electricity.

- The ministry urged Ukrainians to use high-power electrical appliances only during the daytime to avoid overloading the grid.

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Military operation in Ukraine
Military operation in Ukraine
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