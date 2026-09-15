{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: EU eyes Russian assets as Ukraine corruption scandal erodes Western trust

Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, September 15th
© Denis Dubrovin/TASS

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. The EU may transfer frozen Russian assets out of Belgium as Ukraine funding pressures increase; UK regional leaders are challenging London’s control over independence votes; and Ukraine’s latest corruption scandal is further weakening Western confidence in Kiev. These stories topped Tuesday’s newspaper headlines across Russia.

 

Izvestia: EU eyes new control over Russian assets as Ukraine financing pressures grow

The European Union is considering transferring frozen Russian assets out of Belgium and into EU structures, Izvestia has learned. Such a scenario would make it easier to share responsibility among the bloc’s member states but would also create new risks. The frozen funds could be transferred to the European Investment Bank or one of the EU’s special funds, although experts believe this would be extremely difficult to achieve. Difficulties with continuing to finance Ukraine are forcing European countries to look for ways to confiscate Russian funds, the Russian Foreign Ministry told Izvestia. EU attempts to implement new initiatives risk undermining the bloc’s investment appeal, causing further losses and even leading to the seizure of its own assets.

"It appears that the European Union, in its pro-Ukraine fervor, has objectively overestimated its capabilities and reached its limit when it comes to meeting the ever-growing needs of the Kiev regime. Further financing of Ukraine is becoming an excessive burden for EU member states, which can no longer increase lending through national budgets and borrowing on capital markets," Vladislav Maslennikov, director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Department of European Affairs, told Izvestia.

Belgium, where the lion’s share of Russian assets - around 180 bln euros - is held, opposes their transfer. As a result, the European Union has so far been using only the interest generated by these reserves for Ukraine’s needs. If the assets are transferred to a European financial institution, the entire European Union would then have to handle any resulting lawsuits, the newspaper writes.

"Belgium is standing its ground, so the most likely scenario is now the transfer of Russia’s frozen assets from Belgian jurisdiction to EU jurisdiction," a European source told Izvestia.

Moving Russia’s frozen assets to another jurisdiction would, in effect, nullify guarantees that another country’s sovereign funds would be protected in Belgium, senior research fellow at the Institute for International Studies at MGIMO University of the Russian Foreign Ministry Egor Sergeyev emphasized. In his view, Belgium would also find such a scenario unacceptable. However, the issue of using Russian assets will be discussed with increasing frequency, and some form of legal mechanism may ultimately be found, the expert said.

 

Vedomosti: Regional leaders test London’s grip on UK independence referendums

Scottish First Minister John Swinney, Welsh First Minister Rhun ap Iorwerth, and Northern Ireland First Minister Michelle O’Neill signed a joint memorandum of understanding in the Welsh capital, Cardiff. The document calls on the central government in London to give the autonomous regions the right to independently decide whether to hold referendums on independence. Swinney described the event as a turning point in the United Kingdom’s constitutional journey. Experts interviewed by Vedomosti see the initiative primarily as an attempt by regional nationalists to win greater concessions from London rather than an imminent push for independence.

The declaration is a show of strength by local nationalists aimed at demonstrating their leverage to London and extracting more concessions in various areas, political analyst Malek Dudakov told the newspaper. According to him, current British legislation still reliably protects London’s ability to maintain control over the situation. In addition, the Labour government will seek to limit the possibility of such referendums as much as possible. Nevertheless, independence supporters in these regions will try to use the issue to blame London for any problems they face and boost their own power and influence.

The prospects for independence supporters are limited in no small part by the lack of genuine willingness among local populations, with the exception of Scotland, to back the idea, Dudakov said.

From the standpoint of legal procedures, it will be very difficult for the regions to obtain referendums, with London ultimately determining the outcome, Sergey Shein, leading research fellow at the Center for Comprehensive European and International Studies at HSE University, said.

Moreover, despite the relatively high level of support in Scotland for leaving the United Kingdom, Scottish independence advocates will find it difficult to persuade the public to make a final choice, as London is actively highlighting the difficulties, including financial ones, that Scots would face. "Thus, the nationalists’ main objective at present is not independence but winning greater concessions in local governance. Their main problem, however, remains that while they share a common slogan, their goals are different," Shein concluded.

 

Izvestia: Ukraine corruption scandal risks further eroding Western confidence in Kiev

Vladimir Zelensky is portraying a fight against corruption in an effort to preserve financial and military support from Western partners, former members of Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada interviewed by Izvestia said. He previously dismissed Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko from office after the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) accused him of protecting fraudulent networks. Kravchenko left for France after accusing the leadership of Ukraine’s anti-corruption agencies of falsifying documents. Infighting within the Ukrainian elite will undermine confidence in Kiev over whether continued funding is justified, the newspaper writes.

The European Commission said it was aware of developments but declined to comment directly. At the same time, a Commission representative emphasized that the success of negotiations on Ukraine’s accession to the EU directly hinges on anti-corruption measures.

The new scandal will further weaken confidence both in the authorities in Kiev and in Ukraine itself when it comes to whether continued funding is justified, former Verkhovna Rada member Spiridon Kilinkarov told Izvestia. Current European leaders will continue their support, however. Opposition parties in Germany and France will increase their criticism because voters are tired of financing Ukraine, former Ukrainian lawmaker Vladimir Oleynik told Izvestia.

The former Rada members emphasized that Zelensky is being forced to simulate a tough crackdown on corruption in order to preserve financial and military support from Western partners, to whom he is unable to account for enormous gaps in the treasury. Zelensky previously confirmed a $27 bln deficit in the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ budget and demanded that Europe immediately provide part of the EU loan for Kiev.

Western countries are increasingly voicing concerns about corruption in Ukraine and questioning the need for arms supplies, Izvestia noted. US President Donald Trump directly referred to massive corruption in Ukraine late last year. Since his administration took office, Washington has reduced direct military assistance to a minimum. The United States now provides weapons to the Ukrainian Armed Forces through its European allies.

 

Vedomosti: BRICS economies gain global weight as growth shifts toward emerging markets

The BRICS countries – the group comprises 10 countries: Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Ethiopia, and Indonesia – account for roughly 49% of global GDP growth, Vladimir Putin said at a BRICS+ meeting held as part of the summit in New Delhi. Over the past five years, the group’s countries have accounted for more than 40% of global GDP, while the G7 countries have contributed 29%, the head of state said. The president also noted that the group’s members account for almost a quarter of global exports, while their combined domestic trade has grown to $1.2 trillion. Experts interviewed by Vedomosti say BRICS is acquiring global economic weight thanks to faster-growing emerging economies, expansion, vast resources, large populations, and growing domestic markets.

The growing share of BRICS is primarily due to the fact that the largest economies of the Global South are, on average, expanding faster than developed countries, Candidate of Political Sciences and associate professor at the Department of Political Analysis and Socio-Psychological Processes at Plekhanov Russian University of Economics Pavel Sevostyanov told the newspaper.

Indonesia is also expected to make a notable contribution to global GDP, with its economy projected to grow by 5%, senior research fellow at the Center for International Institutions Research at the Presidential Academy Alexander Ignatov noted.

The center of gravity of the global economy is now steadily shifting toward Asia and other emerging markets, Sevostyanov said. According to him, the trend is being further driven by the expansion of BRICS, as "the group is being joined by major economies with growing domestic demand, substantial resource capabilities, and demographic potential." Thus, BRICS expansion is increasing not only its aggregate GDP, but also its resource base, population, domestic market, and prospects for intra-group trade, associate professor at the School of Asian Studies at the Faculty of World Economy and International Affairs at HSE University Olga Kharina told Vedomosti.

BRICS already unites the largest producers of energy resources and food, major industrial production centers, and large markets for consumer goods and services, Ignatov said. If the group’s member states succeed in pooling all these resources, their collective weight could translate into genuine economic leverage, Sevostyanov agreed. This would allow them to affect trade flows, investment, and the shaping of international economic rules.

 

Kommersant: EU gas prices near $1,000 as supply risks leave Europe exposed ahead of winter

The European gas market is once again approaching the price peaks seen in late 2022, with gas prices reaching $1,000 per 1,000 cubic meters. There is currently little reason to expect prices to fall this coming winter: the Strait of Hormuz remains closed, while competition with Asia for available LNG cargoes is only growing. Although inventories in underground storage facilities are at historic lows, this will not prevent Europe from getting through the heating season, but the continent will be vulnerable to further supply disruptions and a sharp cold snap, Kommersant writes.

The market is factoring in an additional risk premium into gas prices amid the escalating conflict in the Middle East and is also concerned about low underground gas inventories, particularly in Germany, the EU’s largest gas consumer, which has so far filled its storage facilities to only 55.6%.

EU forward gas prices are also being driven higher by maintenance work scheduled through the end of September at gas production facilities in Norway, which has become the continent’s main supplier of pipeline gas.

The prolonged disruption of LNG supplies from Persian Gulf countries throughout the summer has kept natural gas prices elevated. As a result, EU gas storage facilities were only 68% full as of September 11, 16.3 percentage points below the level recorded over the previous five years.

"A level of around $1,000 per 1,000 cubic meters now looks like a realistic benchmark for the start of the heating season that the market is anticipating. However, cold weather, continued restrictions in the Strait of Hormuz, or new supply disruptions could trigger significant short-term surges," Ivan Timonin from Implementa told Kommersant.

According to estimates by Rystad Energy and Goldman Sachs, there is a risk that winter prices could climb to 100 euros per MWh, or around $1,220 per 1,000 cubic meters. If supply restrictions persist, weather will become an important factor. Cold temperatures could increase volatility during the winter as high demand for gas for space heating and power generation puts additional pressure on the market.

 

/TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews./.

Press Review: EU bolsters Ukraine ahead of talks as BRICS summit shows Global South stance
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, September 14th
Read more
Shipping in Red Sea remains stable, head of Houthi-controlled corporation says
About 85 vessels passed through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait in the past 72 hours, al-Washli said, adding that this was almost 96% of the normal traffic level
Read more
Zelensky’s position weaker with every passing day — opposition politician
Viktor Medvedchuk pointed to a renewed cooling of relations between Vladimir Zelensky and US President Donald Trump
Read more
Brazil and Russia ready to assist in organizing direct flights — ambassador
He said that establishing direct air service between the two countries "would bring many positive benefits to the interaction between the two nations
Read more
Kalashnikov Group presents Kalitka-KA anti-drone system
The system is designed to protect strategic facilities from drone attacks at low and extremely low altitudes
Read more
US reconnaissance drone flies over Persian Gulf for several hours
The source added that the drone could maintain an altitude of about 14.5 km, which is significantly higher than commercial planes typically fly
Read more
Casualties in Sochi, 399 UAVs: aftermath of Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian regions
Falling UAV debris injured five people, including a child, in Russia’s southern city of Sochi in the Krasnodar Region
Read more
Information warfare has no rules, creating them is our next step — GFCN president
Interview with Vladimir Tabak, president of the Global Fact-Checking Network
Read more
Medvedev assesses risks of AI destroying mankind
The Russian Security Council deputy chairman said the creators of various kinds of generative AI are not being sincere
Read more
FACTBOX: Russian strikes hit Kievstar mobile provider building, railway facilities
Russian pilots used aerial bombs and X-39 missiles to hit temporary deployment sites and drone command posts in the communities of Fyodorovka in the Kharkov Region and Zemlyanoye in the Sumy Region, respectively
Read more
Italian Deputy PM points to importance of building 'bridges of dialogue'
Matteo Salvini said his goal is "to end" the Ukrainian conflict so that "weapons are laid down and diplomacy can play its role again"
Read more
Italy could resume Russian gas imports after Ukraine conflict ends — Deputy PM
"We need to find a diplomatic solution – not by sending weapons, but by supporting the negotiation process," Matteo Salvini said
Read more
British national eliminated in Russia’s special mil-op zone in Ukraine — top brass
The sources said that three more Ukrainian officers have been killed as well, including a senior lieutenant of the National Guard of Ukraine
Read more
Russian forces break through Ukrainian defenses in Orekhov area — expert
Andrey Marochko noted that Russian troops had made significant advances in this sector
Read more
Lavrov meets with Ugandan candidate for UN secretary-general — Foreign Ministry
The minister informed Ottunu about the requirements the Russian side imposes on candidates for the highest post in the secretariat of the global organization
Read more
CSTO says concerned about creation of NATO military infrastructure on its borders
According to Masadykov, a sober analysis of the situation clearly shows that this state of affairs does not serve the interests of any country or international association pursuing constructive goals
Read more
EU backs 7-day Russia sanctions extension to resolve rifts — portal
According to the portal, this was done to resolve disagreements over the restrictions
Read more
Leaders of Wales, Scotland, Northern Ireland sign memorandum on right to leave UK
The signing ceremony took place in the Welsh capital of Cardiff
Read more
Massive missile attack on Taganrog, 222 downed drones: Ukrainian strikes' aftermath
Warehouses belonging to the Ozon company and agricultural enterprises were damaged, as were the windows of residential buildings and an educational institution in Rostov Region’s Taganrog
Read more
UK Prime Minister’s office rejects possibility of referendums on countries leaving Britain
According to the statement, the prime minister is committed to delivering change across all four nations of the United Kingdom and believes strongly in the union
Read more
Drone attacks fishing vessels near Iran’s Hormozgan province, IRIB reports
A search operation is currently underway
Read more
US ramps up advanced weapons production, Trump says
The United States is producing more Exquisite and Elite Weapons than at any time in its History, the US president noted
Read more
Putin welcomes Chinese, Indian leaders’ readiness to help resolve Ukraine issue — Kremlin
Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov pointed out that the Russian head of state had provided other leaders with "additional clarification of what the settlement situation is really like"
Read more
Russian forces encircling Ukrainian troops in Druzhkovka, DPR — expert
Andrey Marochko added that Russian forces had started urban combat in Dobropolye
Read more
Western-supplied weapons from Ukraine reach drug cartels — Russia’s FSB
The Russian Federal Security Service stressed that these weapons enter the illicit market and criminal groups
Read more
Ukrainian recruitment centers threaten women who refuse military contracts
The source added that "they were summoned to a recruitment center for a document check, held longer than usual and threatened with fines, employment problems or travel restrictions"
Read more
'Whisky war' brewing between England, Scotland — newspaper
Scotch Whisky Association Chief Executive Mark Kent said the rules governing English whisky are "entirely inconsistent with the reputation of single malt whisky"
Read more
Vucic states plans to resign on September 27
On September 9, the Serbian president approved the dissolution of the National Assembly, the country’s unicameral parliament, and called a snap election for October 25
Read more
CIA director involved in all aspects of Ukraine talks — Trump
The US president said that John Ratcliffe "is doing a great job"
Read more
Risks of large-scale conflicts with catastrophic consequences grow — CSTO
According to Masadykov, the ongoing transformation of the international relations system "is accompanied by a growing number of global contradictions and demonstrates the low capacity of existing political and legal mechanisms to effectively resolve emerging conflicts between countries and blocs."
Read more
Russia’s depleted uranium processing capacity to double after Zelenogorsk launch — Rosatom
This is the second such facility in Russia for DUHF processing, with a capacity of 10,000 tons annually, Rosatom Chief Executive Officer Alexey Likhachev said
Read more
Disarray at Pentagon under Hegseth hindering key missions — media
According to the New York Times, the war with Iran has compounded the Pentagon's problems, undermining sailors' morale and depleting its supply of interceptor missiles.
Read more
Japan maintains its presence in oil and gas projects in Russia — diplomat
Maria Zakharova noted that Tokyo maintains and reaffirms the importance of its relations and energy cooperation with Moscow
Read more
Russian stock market closes sharply higher on surging energy prices
The MOEX Index had jumped 3.51% to 2,361.08 points, while the RTS Index climbed 3.41% to 881.93 points
Read more
US Navy escorts oil tankers through Strait of Hormuz at night, energy secretary says
US Energy Secretary Chris Wright said that the United States had taken away Iran's leverage in negotiations by preventing it from holding shipping hostage like it wanted
Read more
CSTO chief criticizes countries for choosing threats, bans over dialogue
Taalatbek Masadykov added that "the future of the world should be shaped not by missiles and sanctions, but by pragmatic thinkers"
Read more
Estonia discusses joining French 'forward nuclear deterrence' project, prime minister says
Kristen Michal noted that France was also helping ensure Estonia’s independence by deploying its troops there
Read more
Belarus plans no offensive, exercise is just readiness check — chief of general staff
Pavel Muraveyko said that various speculations are completely groundless
Read more
Refined product deficits, not crude supply, strain energy market — US Energy Secretary
Chris Wright pointed out that Russia is currently not exporting any diesel fuel
Read more
Not a single Russian shell lands in NATO country — lawmaker
Andrey Kolesnik emphasized that the accusations against Russia over the drone incident at Leipzig Airport are a brazen provocation
Read more
Death toll from devastating Nepal landslide reaches 1,396 — TV
More than 5,100 people remain missing
Read more
Russia successfully deploys new UAV communications system in special op zone
The developer company Sector said the Raduga communication system provides high resistance to interference thanks to both the developer’s engineering and software solutions
Read more
Brazil tracks Russia's small modular reactor tech with interest — ambassador
"Such small-capacity modular reactor technology is of interest for providing electricity to remote regions that are currently not connected to the centralized power grid," Sergio Rodrigues dos Santos said
Read more
Chief prosecutor Kravchenko flees Ukraine
Ruslan Kravchenko earlier filed his resignation amid a new crackdown on anti-corruption agencies
Read more
Three fires break out after massive attack on Taganrog
Mayor Svetlana Kambulova said the missile attack had damaged windows in five apartment buildings and three private homes
Read more
Duma advises Kallas to seek treatment for her persecution complex regarding Russia
Andrey Kolesnik commented on a statement by the head of European diplomacy Kaja Kallas, who claimed that the purpose of a recent incident where a drone attacked a train near the border between Ukraine and Poland was allegedly to "intimidate" European countries
Read more
Western Operational Command conducting command and staff exercise in Belarus
The drills are scheduled for September 15-18
Read more
Ukrainian troops use chloropicrin, other prohibited chemical warfare agents — Russia’s FSB
The Russian Federal Security Service reported that channels for the delivery of chemical agents to Ukraine are currently being uncovered
Read more
North Korea, Russia strengthening solidarity amid complex global situation — Kim Jong Un
The North Korean leader also reiterated his country government’s unwavering resolve to expand and deepen cooperation with Russia
Read more
CSTO does not believe there are no prospects for dialogue with NATO — secretary general
Under the plan, it should function as a platform for specialized discussions, as well as for forming proposals for a further development of the organization and for strengthening peace and stability in its area of responsibility, Masadykov noted
Read more
Kremlin comments on Trump’s call, Finland's decision, situation on oil markets
Dmitry Peskov noted that Russia can only welcome calls on Kiev to stop attacking Russian civilian infrastructure
Read more
Ukraine, Britain wage information war against Russia, GFCN chief says
Vladimir Tabak specified that Kiev has a specialized Center for Information and Psychological Operations, which "is part of the regular armed forces and falls under military units," while London most often relies on "media outlets"
Read more
New requests from Kiev for supplies create "bombshell" effect in EU — WP
Brussels is demanding explanations from the Ukrainian authorities about the $27 billion deficit in the country’s Defense Ministry budget
Read more
NATO intelligence services find evidence linking Kiev to Leipzig incident — Russian SVR
The Russian Foreign Intelligence Service noted that "many in the West are merely pretending to believe the German leadership"
Read more
CSTO seeks to draw extensively on lessons of modern warfare — secretary general
According to Masadykov, the Collective Security Treaty Organization regularly takes measures to counter traditional challenges and threats, including consultations, exercises and joint operations
Read more
EU envoys fail to agree on extension of anti-Russia sanctions at first meeting — Politico
According to the report, Slovakia has demanded the removal of Russian businessmen Mikhail Fridman and Alisher Usmanov from the blacklist
Read more
Russia to secure return of its foreign exchange reserves from West — Lavrov
The Russian Foreign Minister said the European Commission still wants to confiscate these assets
Read more
Bank of Russia outlines key financial market development priorities for 2027-2029
The draft has been submitted to the Russian president and the government
Read more
Pentagon allows current, former personnel to disclose UFO information
The department stressed that current and former personnel now can provide such information to PURSUE representatives without facing penalties for breaching nondisclosure agreements.
Read more
Kalashnikov unveils Zveroboy drone defense system at Moscow forum
Customers are offered two versions of the Zveroboy: a stationary version and a mobile version mounted on a pickup truck chassis
Read more
IRGC navy says Algaya supertanker hit naval mines in Strait of Hormuz
According to the Iranian side, the vessel is engulfed in flames
Read more
Ukrainian PM reports government seriously low on funds
According to Sergey Koretsky, the government will officially send to all deputies and relevant committees a schedule with clear deadlines for each necessary vote
Read more
Russia to showcase nearly 500 defense industry products at South Africa exhibition
A total of 494 items are planned for the Russian exposition, including 30 samples of military-grade products
Read more
West nervous about losing global leadership against backdrop of BRICS summit — LDPR leader
The adoption of a joint declaration served as a compelling argument regarding the viability and future prospects of BRICS
Read more
Record US refinery output fails to offset global diesel deficit — analyst
Concurrently, a decline in diesel exports from the top three suppliers – Russia, the US, and Saudi Arabia – will only widen crack spreads, Andrey Polishchuk noted
Read more
Italy’s deputy PM believes that weak politicians need Ukrainian conflict
In his view, rapprochement between the parties to the conflict should be in everyone’s interests
Read more
Saudi minister announces discovery of major uranium deposit near Medina
"The kingdom continues its efforts to create a comprehensive national energy mix, including nuclear power," Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud said
Read more
Most UAVs flying deep into Russia downed by mobile armed units along border — expert
Oleg Ivanov said that mobile armed units had become an effective layered defense system in the Kursk Region
Read more
Saudi airstrikes on Yemen’s Taiz Province cause casualties — agency
According to the news outlet, the strikes caused civilian casualties.
Read more
IN BRIEF: Russian Armed Forces strike Ukrainian military, energy, transport facilities
As a result of strikes in the Velikaya Balka settlement in the Odessa Region, a logistics center for the storage and distribution of military cargo arriving in Ukraine from abroad was struck
Read more
NATO exercises near Kaliningrad borders to escalate tensions — expert
The Russian president has repeatedly stated that any aggression by European Union countries would constitute a direct attack on Russia, Yevgeny Mishin reminded
Read more
AI concerns, rising oil prices hit global markets — WSJ
Technology stocks declined worldwide, while Nasdaq 100 futures fell more than 1.5%, the newspaper noted
Read more
US in contact with Houthis after their takeover of Perim Island, vice president says
Earlier, Yemeni government forces withdrew from Perim while the Houthis took the city of Dhubab on the Red Sea coast, which is located across from the island
Read more
Rosatom to launch three more depleted uranium processing units
They will be based on Russian technology
Read more
Approval numbers for Germany's AfD party hit record high — survey
The approval rating of the Alternative for Germany has reached 30% for the first time
Read more
Forces supporting Yemeni government lose 500 fighters in battles with Houthis — TV
Another 1,500 or so were wounded, Al Jazeera reported
Read more
Sikorski’s NATO drill remarks require opinion from "people in white coats" — MFA
Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko added that, as Poland’s foreign minister, Sikorski should "do everything possible to strengthen Poland’s security" instead of creating threats to the country
Read more
US blacklists VTB under Iran sanctions program — Treasury
Washington first began imposing sectoral sanctions against VTB back in 2014
Read more
Russia to factor Finland’s nuclear deterrence move into military planning - MFA
Alexander Grushko added that "since this is now a new reality, we will take it into account in our military planning and force development"
Read more
Russia slams US’ words about plans to justify alleged invasion of Ukraine as nonsense
Sergey Lavrov said that the craziness of such ideas was obvious to any more or less experienced political scientist
Read more
US House committee advances Russia sanctions bill
Seven committee members voted to approve the rules governing consideration of the bill on the House floor, while three voted against
Read more
PREVIEW: Beijing Xiangshan Forum opens with around 100 state delegations attending
The three-day event has brought together official representatives from around 100 countries
Read more
Oil shipments via Strait of Hormuz to rise in coming weeks — US Energy Secretary
On average, up to 10 million barrels of oil and oil products going on water through the Strait, Chris Wright said
Read more
Putin could speak on Ukraine at news conference after Belarus talks on Thursday — Kremlin
The Russian president is scheduled to take questions jointly with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko
Read more
Belgian State Council rules Treasury’s refusal to unblock BCS bank assets illegal
The EU and G7 countries froze about 300 billion euros’ worth of Russian assets
Read more
Kiev loses some 1,375 troops along engagement line in past day — Russia’s top brass
Russian airstrikes hit Ukrainian targets in Kharkov, Sumy Regions
Read more
GFCN chief warns of frequent cyber fraud, 'calls from FSB'
Vladimir Tabak added that the situation with fake news today is "quite complicated, and cyber fraud is widespread"
Read more
Britain's time is up, last straw will break camel's back — politician Galloway
Workers Party of Britain leader said that nobody supports staying in Britain any longer
Read more
Houthis report seven strikes on Yemen’s Saada Province by Saudi warplanes
Ansar Allah Spokesman Yahya Saree said Houthi forces "confronted the Saudi aircraft using several domestically produced surface-to-air missiles"
Read more
Zelensky’s statement on retaliation for energy strikes escalatory — Kremlin
Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that the 40-day plan to deliver a crushing blow to Russia and its economy had been a serious step toward escalation
Read more
Europe's rush to fill gas storage amid LNG shortage drives prices higher — expert
Earlier, the price of the October futures contract at the TTF hub in the Netherlands exceeded $1,000 per 1,000 cubic meters for the first time since December 2022
Read more
BRICS opposes imposing its views on other countries, unlike EU — Brazilian diplomat
"Mutual respect is a core value of BRICS," Sergio Rodrigues dos Santos said
Read more
Russian national pleads guilty to illegally exporting aircraft parts — Justice Department
Samuylovsky faces up to 20 years in prison
Read more
CSTO favors resuming cooperation with OSCE
Taalatbek Masadykov added that "the OSCE has considerable potential that could be used to fulfill its original purpose of strengthening security in Europe"
Read more
Kiev rejects peace deal with Russia to avoid accountability for its decisions — senator
Alexander Voloshin added that "the hostilities had become a means for the Kiev regime to delay criminal prosecution"
Read more
Any use of Russian assets would cause greater damage to Europe than to Russia — portal
Europe is forced to balance between aiding Ukraine and financial suicide, media outlet InsideOver said
Read more
Not enough air defense assets in whole world to meet Kiev’s needs — former Estonian leader
The situation for Ukrainians has clearly worsened, Kersti Kaljulaid said
Read more
Italy’s deputy PM says Rome could play role in Ukraine peace process
He said that the Italian government has always tried to be more cautious and restrained than other European capitals
Read more
Ukrainian strikes on Russia kill 48 civilians, including three children, over week — MFA
Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large for the crimes of the Kiev regime Rodion Miroshnik said the Kiev regime carried out about 1,180 strikes on civilian targets every day during this period
Read more
Sikorski's plans to restore Poland's greatness show 'unhealthy ambitions' — Kremlin aide
Nikolay Patrushev said he was previously surprised with the Polish foreign minister's lack of knowledge about history and Russia
Read more
IN BRIEF: What we know about scandal surrounding firing of Ukraine’s Prosecutor General
Ruslan Kravchenko accused NABU and SAP of attempting to usurp power and called Ukraine "a country of distorted mirrors"
Read more