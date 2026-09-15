Kalashnikov unveils Zveroboy drone defense system at Moscow forum

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. The Kalashnikov Group has publicly unveiled the Zveroboy air defense system that is capable of launching FPV drones to destroy enemy unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), the company’s press service told TASS.

"The Kalashnikov Group has publicly unveiled the unique Zveroboy air defense system for the first time at the 4th All-Russian Arms Forum in Moscow. It is designed to provide round-the-clock protection for critical facilities against enemy reconnaissance and strike unmanned aerial vehicles, specifically, such models as the Leleka, Lyuty, Bobor, and Hornet-XR, and to ensure their timely detection and destruction at designated ranges," the statement reads.

The Zveroboy is armed with high-speed Kraken interceptors – multirotor FPV drones (three per container) – equipped with a special warhead. They can be operated both day and night.

Customers are offered two versions of the Zveroboy: a stationary version and a mobile version mounted on a pickup truck chassis, which, if necessary, accelerates its redeployment and generally makes camouflage easier.

"Kalashnikov’s strategy for effectively countering enemy unmanned aerial vehicles is based on the principle of layered defense, which includes various systems developed by the company for detecting, suppressing, and physically eliminating UAVs of different classes and at various ranges. As part of this, the latest Zveroboy air defense system is capable of reliably hitting aerial targets at ‘safe’ ranges using high-speed interceptor drones, ensuring the complete security of the protected facility," the press service quoted Alan Lushnikov, head of the Kalashnikov Group, as saying.