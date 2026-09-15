Kremlin briefing touches on Ukrainian attempt to strike energy site, Trump’s truce idea

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. In his Tuesday briefing, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov spoke on Ukraine’s attempt to strike an energy facility in Russia, Donald Trump's idea to institute an energy truce, and the situation with gas in the country.

TASS has compiled the key statements by the Kremlin representative.

On president’s schedule

- Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a working meeting today with Rospotrebnadzor head Anna Popova.

- The rest of the head of state’s meetings will not be announced to the public.

On Kiev’s attempt to strike Russian energy facility

- Ukraine attempted to strike an energy facility in Russia last night: "Indeed, at night the Ukrainians attempted to strike one of the energy facilities on Russian territory, in one of the Russian regions."

On energy truce

- Trump’s idea about a Russian·Ukrainian energy truce is generally a good one: "We have seen President Trump’s publication on the energy truce. We generally consider it to be a very good idea."

- Russia is in contact with the United States and supports the search for peaceful solutions: "We are always on the side of peaceful solutions."

On safety of oil refineries, logistics

- An energy truce and the safe operation of oil refineries will not solve the main problem for global markets -- the unencumbered export of Russian fuel: "It is very important to clarify the following: ensuring the safe operation of oil refineries and increasing the volume of petroleum product production does not solve global problems. The main problem is related to the export of petroleum products to world markets."

- Russia is carrying out comprehensive work to ensure the safety of oil refineries and energy facilities: "The domestic market is close to full saturation, as comprehensive work is currently under way to ensure the safety of oil refineries and other energy facilities. This is being done on the instructions of the president, and also in the wake of the signing of the well·known decree, which was so actively discussed by the public and in business circles."

- To saturate the global market with energy, sanctions need to be lifted: "Of course, we need to lift the sanctions, these illegal restrictions on energy supplies to the world. And only then will the world be saturated with these petroleum products, global markets will be saturated, and prices will go down.".

- To saturate the global market with petroleum products, it is necessary to ensure safe commercial navigation, but Kiev is not inclined to guarantee this: "And you know that not only our oil tankers are suffering, but also those belonging to other countries. And people of various nationalities are dying there."

On Russian gas supplies

- It is possible to discuss the resumption of Russian gas supplies to Europe only if they are beneficial for the country: "If these supplies are beneficial, first of all, and if it is possible to secure the necessary volumes of gas for them, because much volume has already been redirected to alternative destinations. If these two circumstances coincide, then it is quite possible to discuss this."

- Russian gas returning to the European market is a "commercial issue."

On summoning of Russian ambassador to Danish Foreign Ministry

- The Kremlin chose not to comment on the summoning of the Russian ambassador to the Danish Foreign Ministry over the alleged incident involving a Danish Air Force helicopter: "No, I have no comment; I don’t have any details about this."

On inadmissibility of deploying weapons in space

- Russia remains adamant that weapons should not be deployed in outer space: "Of course, we will not come off that position."

- Russia hopes for broad international consolidation to fully demilitarize outer space: "Here, we are counting on broad international consolidation to continue the work and advance positions in favor of the complete demilitarization of space."