Russia never refused Europe to open communication channel on Ukraine — Lavrov

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. Certain European countries periodically make proposals to Russia to establish a covert communication channel on the Ukrainian conflict settlement, and Moscow has never rejected the offers, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"I won’t reveal a big secret, but from time to time, certain European countries want to establish some kind of communication channel without publicly announcing it," he said. "There have been such episodes. We have never turned down such offers, even from Europeans."

Russia’s top diplomat added that "nothing new was stated during these confidential communications via secret channels if they are compared to Europe’s daily public announcements."

However, he continued, Russia is still ready even for such "not very serious negotiations."